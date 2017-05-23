Manpower agency president pleads guilty to mail fraud

ARLENE Hart, also known as Arlene Silva, president of the Curtwill Corporation , a manpower agency, has pled guilty to counts I and II of the indictment charging her with mail fraud and could serve 12 to 18 months in prison.

She appeared in federal court on Friday with her counsel, David Banes, for a change-of-plea hearing while Assistant U.S. Attorney James Benedetto appeared for the federal government.

Hart served a sentence of four months imprisonment for a 2013 theft case and was on probation when she committed the latest offenses.

According to the plea agreement, mail fraud is a Class C felony which carries a maximum penalty of not more than 20 years of imprisonment; a fine not to exceed $250,000; not more than a three-year term of supervised release; restitution; and a $100 special assessment.

In exchange for Hart’s guilty plea, the U.S. government agrees to recommend a sentence at the low end of the guideline range, as determined by the U.S. Probation Office and the federal court.

The U.S. government also agreed not to bring any additional charges against her.

During the proceedings on Friday, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona asked the prosecutor about the forfeiture allegation.

Benedetto replied that they were still investigating Hart’s assets. Banes said his client was willing to pay restitution and had agreed to possible forfeiture.

Judge Manglona set the sentencing hearing for Oct. 6, 2017 at 9 a.m. and vacated the jury trial set for June 20, 2017.

Besides mail fraud, Hart was also originally indicted on three counts of fraud in foreign labor contracting

According to the plea agreement, on Nov. 18, 2015 and Oct. 24, 2015, Hart knowingly mailed I-129 CW petitions on behalf of foreign workers to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services California Service Center in Laguna Niguel, California.

Hart also charged and accepted a fee from the workers for obtaining their employment as CW-1 workers.

A portion of the money collected by Hart was intended to reimburse her for the petition filing fee, which the CW-1 regulations prohibit.

Hart, according to the plea agreement, stated that she submitted labor contracts to USCIS that were purportedly signed by workers, though they were not, and that the contracts given to the workers in the Philippines were significantly different from the contracts that she sent to USCIS.

Hart also mailed CW-1 petitions on behalf of workers knowing Curtwill did not have available positions for each worker, and that she certified under penalty that the positions she had available for the workers were not temporary or seasonal, which was not true.