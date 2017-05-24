Governor Torres proclaims Memorial Week

(Press Release) — Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres, along with the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, declared May 22 to 29 as Memorial Week, in observation of all servicemembers who had passed while serving.

“We remember the selfless service of our fallen heroes…all of our military personnel and veterans, their families, and all those who have lost loved ones in the defense of our freedom and safety,” Governor Torres said.





Retired Army veteran and Rep. Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero was among those present during the ceremony and expressed the devotion and determination of many veterans and of the fallen who paid the ultimate price in the defense of these freedoms.

Governor Torres said the CNMI is home to many veterans and fallen soldiers, asking the community to join together in paying tribute to the fallen this Memorial Day on May 29 at the Veterans Cemetery in Marpi at 9 a.m,

For more information on Memorial Week, contact the Office on Military and Veterans Affairs at 664-2650.