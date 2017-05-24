More hearings will not guarantee more public involvement, zoning official says

THE measure that will require three public hearings for any proposed change of district boundary, use or requirement will not increase public participation, Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said.

In her comments on Rep. Vinnie Sablan’s House Bill 20-6, Ogumoro said her office and the Zoning Board support the intent of the bill to increase public participation in the zoning process.

But, she added “we do not believe that having three zoning hearings on every change will increase public participation. We do not support the bill as written.”

Ogumoro said she agreed that public hearings should be held in the villages actually affected by proposed changes in zoning districts.

The zoning office and the board, she added, are happy to continue to hold meetings in villages.

However, she said while they would like to conduct presentations in every village, it will still depend on the availability of a proper venue for every meeting.

“We share…experiences when the only facilities available during our scheduled rezoning hearings were those without working toilets for participants, electricity to power our equipment, or chairs to sit,” she said.

Ogumoro said the zoning office previously worked with public schools and were allowed to use school facilities when available.

“When facilities are unavailable in the villages, we then hold meetings at the multi-purpose center or our conference room,” she added.

The zoning office, she said, believes that the bill will not resolve the problem of a public that is not “well-informed.”

She said increasing the number of public hearings does not guarantee the full attendance of the concerned public.

The zoning office and the board has held many important zoning meetings in the villages that were very poorly attended despite numerous advanced public notices, she added.

She said over the past years, average public hearing attendance has ranged from zero to 15 participants in Oleai, Koblerville, Kagman and Susupe-Chalan Kanoa.

They also have an average of zero to eight participants at public hearings conducted in Garapan, Tanapag and San Roque.

If the bill is passed, Ogumoro said it will provide a reason for participants to procrastinate and attend only the last of such meetings.

She said the increased number of public hearings will also put tremendous strain on the zoning office which currently is not equipped with the capacity to handle numerous public meetings in a variety of locations each month.

The zoning board already conducts routine meetings to hear conditional use permit applications, and also holds outreach meetings most months, she said.

“We must ensure that the number of public meetings and hearings does not reach a level that cannot be supported by the current level of staffing to avoid impairing the other zoning functions, including permitting and enforcement,” Ogumoro said.

She added that a set procedure for the rezone process is currently being utilized to guide the zoning office.

Such a procedure, she said, includes advertising the rezone application for comments for 30 days in the local paper, installation of public notice postings on affected properties for 30 days, and the circulation of public notices to property owners with 300 feet 30 days prior to the public hearing.

“We believe this procedure is sufficient, and provides a reasonable amount of time for the public to prepare and participate,” Ogumoro said.

H.B. 20-6 has been referred to the House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations which is chaired by Rep. Ivan Blanco.