Jazzy Kulas Rosokow arrested for Banzai lookout robbery

POLICE arrested 39-year-old Jazzy Kulas Rosokow who, they say, drove the getaway car in the Banzai lookout robbery on May 14, 2017.

Rosokow, a Saipan Adventure tour guide, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and disturbing the peace.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $100,000 cash bail on the defendant who appeared in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

After finding a conflict of interest with the Public Defender’s Office, the judge instructed the clerk of court to appoint a counsel for Rosokow.

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Wilberscheid appeared for the government.

Last week, the Department of Public Safety special robbery task force arrested Alvin Jacob Iguel Blas, 28, who admitted that he snatched a backpack from a Mustang rented by tourists, and got in a Hyundai Accent which then sped off.

Police learned from Blas that prior to the incident, he asked Rosokow, his brother-in-law, how they could get some money. Blas said Rosokow told him they could rob tourists in Marpi.

Blas said according to Rosokow, the Grotto was “the best place” because tourists often leave their belongings in their cars. But they did not drive to the Grotto because Rosokow told Blas that there was a security guard there.

Blas said they pulled over near the Buddhist temple instead and he got out. He said Rosokow told him to wait until tourists got out of their car before approaching them.

After robbing the tourists — who told police they lost a pink backpack, an iPhone 6S, $900 in cash, three Chinese passports and two credit cards — Blas said he and Rosokow went to Yuta Poker in San Roque where Rosokow changed a $100 bill and gave Blas $40. Blas then drove off in the sedan while Roskow stayed in the poker room.

Detectives reviewed the poker arcade’s video surveillance footage and confirmed that a white four-door sedan pulled into the parking lot.

Police also saw a male individual wearing a dark-blue shirt with a rectangle design on the front. The man was also wearing a blue visor and what appeared to be fake hair attached on the top. Moreover, he was carrying a light colored backpack when he entered the establishment, police said.

The cashier at the poker establishment told police that the man with the blue visor and fake hair handed her a $100 bill and asked for change.

On May 15, 2017, at about 8:30 p.m., detectives arrived at LG Apartments south of I-Mart in Tanapag and met with Rosokow who, police said, was wearing a blue visor with fake hair attached.

Police also tracked the Hyundai Accent’s license plate and learned it belonged to a car rental company which led them to the identification of Blas as one of the robbery suspects.

On Saturday at 6:57 a.m., police executed a warrant and arrested Rosokow at his apartment in which the clothing he used in the robbery was recovered.