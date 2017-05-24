DPL asks AG to mediate in dispute with MPLT

THE Department of Public Lands has asked the Office of the Attorney General to conduct a mediation meeting with the Marianas Public Land Trust to settle a dispute regarding the disposition of funds and public lands.

DPL Secretary Marianne Concepcion Teregeyo, in a letter to AG Edward Manibusan, said MPLT and DPL disagree regarding the $1 million settlement agreement in the Kan Pacific-Imperial Pacific International breach of lease agreement civil case.

DPL received $1 million when Kan Pacific and IPI agreed to settle.

DPL asked MPLT to allow the department to use the money to construct infrastructure projects for homesteads, but MPLT Chairman Martin Ada declined the request and asked DPL to comply with the law and remit the money to MPLT.

In her letter to Manibusan, Teregeyo said DPL’s position is that the money is not from the management or disposition of public lands as it came from a settlement agreement.

Ada disagreed with DPL’s position, saying that it is not supported by the Constitution or previous court findings and opinions.

He said the funds, whether they are from a settlement or a judgment, constitute CNMI revenues and are subject to legislative appropriation.

“It is for this reason that DPL respectfully requests your office to conduct a mediation meeting with MPLT,” Teregeyo said in her letter to Manibusan.

The AG’s office declined to discuss the matter when asked for comment.