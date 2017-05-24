Former Rep. Tony Benavente named DLNR secretary; Vincent Attao is new Corrections chief

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres on Monday appointed former Rep. Anthony T. Benavente as the new Department of Lands and Natural Resources secretary while Board of Parole member Vincent S. Attao was named the new commissioner of the Department of Corrections.

The appointments of Benavente and Attao need the advice and consent of the Senate. They are also required to submit a statement of financial interests to the public auditor immediately.

Torres, in his appointment letters, said he and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog are confident that Benavente and Attao are qualified for the positions and will consistently devote their time and efforts to fulfill the vital responsibilities of their offices.

They will be assets to the commonwealth, the governor said.

Attao succeeds Georgia Cabrera who became acting commissioner after Lino Tenorio’s nomination was withdrawn by then-acting Governor Hocog.

Cabrera was appointed commissioner in April 2016, but she stepped down in Feb. 2017 and asked to be transferred to the department’s civil division.

Benavente will succeed DLNR Secretary Richard Seman who passed away last month.

Prior to Benavente’s appointment, Division of Parks and Recreation Director Eli Cabrera was named acting DLNR secretary.

Benavente served two terms in the House of Representatives, and is also a former director of Parks and Recreation.