Chalan Piao poker arcade robbed

VIVA Poker in Chalan Piao was robbed on Monday around noon, losing $2,777 in cash to the perpetrator.

According to the Viva Poker cashier who was on duty at that time, prior to the incident, a man wearing a sweater with a hoodie that covered his face entered and played poker.

Click to enlarge

She said at around 12 noon, the man came up to the cashier booth and told her that the poker machine he was using was malfunctioning and that it took his money.

She then opened the cashier booth not knowing that the man was right behind the door. She said the man put her in a chokehold and threatened her with a hammer.

She said they struggled inside the booth which led to her suffering scratches on her face.

He told the cashier that he would not hurt her as long as she gave him money.

She said she told the robber, “Okay, okay you get the money.”

The cashier said she sounded the alarm the moment the robber took the cash and fled.

She said the robber didn’t seem to know where to run, adding that someone saw him running across the street in front of the Bank of Guam.

She said they told the responding police officer that the robber took $1,800 but, after checking again how much was taken, she said the amount stolen was actually $2,777.

The cashier said they will be implementing a new policy requiring customers to remove hoodies or anything that covers their faces before they can enter the poker establishment.

She said they will call police if the customer doesn’t want to show his face and insists on entering the poker room.