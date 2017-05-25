Saipan Brewing Company says it uses local ingredients

WHILE the basic ingredients needed don’t grow on island, Saipan Brewing Company uses many of the NMI’s available resources.

Jay Wolf and his business partner Steven Sablan said these include sweet potatoes, pumpkin, pineapple, mango, pepper, lemon grass, basil, honey and many more.

“We can get lots of ingredients on Saipan to make really unique beers,” Wolf said during the Rotary Club of Saipan’s meeting at the Hyatt’s Giovanni’s Restaurant on Tuesday.

He said beer ingredients traditionally don’t grow on Saipan, and they have to import them from abroad. They also use state-of-the-art technology to make good water for the beer, he added,

In the almost 15 months since they first introduced locally brewed beer, Wolf said they have offered over 50 types of beer, and they are popular with locals and tourists alike.

Wolf said brewing beer involves combining the mash with various grains which produces a sweet beer tea known as wort.

“The different grains in the recipe determine the color of the beer, the mouth-feel of the beer, and contribute to the taste and alcohol percentage,” he added.





The wort is then boiled to create chemical compounds that will drive off impurities from the grain and sterilize it, he said.

After which, hops are introduced to provide bitterness and as a measure against spoilage.

Wolf said the unfermented beer is then cooled using a heat exchanger and pumped to a sanitized fermentation vessel. Yeast is added at this point, he said.

Wolf said their company is willing to teach beer brewing on island with local ingredients.

In an interview, Wolf said they try to source their ingredients from local produce but they return any leftovers to farmers to feed their livestock.

He said their best-selling beer so far is the “Serena” brand and “Hafa Adai IPA,” adding that their beer is sold in bars, hotels and restaurants.

“All beers are saleable and you are looking for different customers. But everyone has different tastes. Some people prefer to stick to one type of food just as some prefer to stick to one type of beer. But there are also people who like to experiment, and that’s why we put out lots of different beers.”