Sandra Sablan conducts titiyas cooking demonstration

VISITORS and guests at the Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden on Saturday sampled the island’s titiyas or flatbread during a cooking demonstration conducted by Sandra Sablan.

Sablan is known in the local community for making excellent titiyas, according to Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion. “We are happy to have her here demonstrating how to prepare authentic titiyas.”

Sablan told Variety she has been preparing titiyas since the 1990’s and that it was her mother who taught her.

She said she didn’t turn her knowledge into a business venture because “I just love cooking for my family and friends.”

She also shares her cooking techniques with anyone who wants to know them.

During the cooking demonstration on Saturday, Sablan allowed guests to knead the dough and to cook it.

She showed the ingredients and explained the proper mixture of flour, baking powder, coconut milk and shortening.

Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres was among those who watched the titiyas cooking demonstration and he lauded Sablan for sharing her skills.

“It’s important to teach our kids about cooking titiyas because this is one of our staples and is part of local culture which we must preserve,” he said.

The governor said the weekly Taste of the Marianas event has been very successful since it opened on May 6 at Garapan Fishing Base.

“I am overwhelmed by the number of people here — everybody is happy,” he said, as he thanked all the vendors, community members and visitors for coming to the event.

Torres also lauded Concepcion for taking steps to ensure the event’s success.

“I would like to congratulate him for the things he has done and want to ask him to continue his commitment not just to MVA but to the well-being of our tourism industry.”