Ambrosio Ogumoro: There’s more

FORMER Department of Public Safety Deputy Commissioner Ambrosio Ogumoro, who will be sentenced on Sept. 12, 2017 for theft by deception and misconduct in public office, said he will present more allegations of government corruption.

He has already filed a formal complaint with CNMI Attorney General Edward Manibusan regarding “DPS corruption under the Fitial-Inos administration,” but he said there are more things that the public should know.

For example, Ogumoro said, then-DPS Commissioner James Deleon Guerrero ordered the relocation of evidence without the acknowledgement of the AG’s office.

Ogumoro also said that Deleon Guerrero “requested” 13 inmates to move evidence from a DPS container to a DPS office space.

According to Ogumoro, some of the inmates admitted tampering with the evidence and stealing methamphetamine.

Variety obtained copies of letters written and signed by some of the inmates attesting to their involvement in the transfer of DPS evidence from a container to an open space.

One of the letters stated that police officers told them to stop the evidence transfer because an AG’s office staffer was around and that it was not standard operating procedure for inmates to transfer evidence.

Ogumoro said he is exposing these illegal actions because he cannot stand that “they can manipulate the system and get away with it.”

Deleon Guerrero has been quoted as saying that Ogumoro’s allegations are “outrageous,” and that the former DPS chief “will not dignify the complaint of a deranged and unhinged individual….” with a response.