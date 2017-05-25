Doctor testifies in rape case

FORMER Commonwealth Health Center obstetrician-gynecologist Jeanolivia Grant testified on Tuesday as an expert witness for the prosecution in the case of John Santos Aldan, 56, who is charged with raping an 18-year-old girl (not 14-year-old as earlier reported).

Dr. Grant was the examining physician when the alleged rape victim was brought to the hospital by the police for an examination.

Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio court-certified Dr. Grant as an expert in medical forensic sexual assault examination and victimology despite the objection of Public Defender Douglas Hartig, Aldan’s defense counsel. Hartig said Dr. Grant is not a forensic expert.

Dr. Grant testified via Skpe. She is currently with a community health center in Miami, Florida. Her tenure with CHC ended in Nov. 2016.

Assistant Attorney General Teri Tenorio asked the doctor what the purpose is of obtaining a medical history of the victim before moving on to a physical examination.

“It’s two-fold,” the doctor replied. “The first reason is to document clearly what has happened, and primarily in the patient’s own words. It’s generally not paraphrased, basically quoted. We have to make sure that it is accurate, and it is fresh before it may or may not reach the court.”

She said the second reason for getting an accurate history is to be able to decide how the patient needs to be treated, and what the appropriate care will be.

According to Dr. Grant, she wrote the report on the sexual-assault examination on the evening of Feb. 8, 2016.

“As per protocol I obtained as much history as I could. I asked her to tell me exactly what happened using her words as much as possible. I also got a very short medical history, and I did a full examination with the sexual-assault kit, and also took photos of the physical body areas that might be pertinent for future reference.”

Dr. Grant said the victim stated that she was attending GED classes at NMC, and her father was still working at the time so she was picked up by her “uncle,” “who is not actually related to her, but is a friend of the family, I gathered. [S]he made arrangements for her uncle to pick her up from her GED classes and then they were supposed to pick up her father, and they would all go home.”

Dr. Grant said according to the victim, Aldan picked her up but instead of also picking her father, “he took her a long way round and…to the back side of the airport where he parked and then tried to touch her. She stated that she tried to move away and because of that he got out of the truck, and opened her door, pushed her down and took off her pants. She stated that she kept telling him no, and tried to push him away. But once he put her pants down he sexually assaulted her…and held her down….”

Afterward, the victim told Dr. Grant that they picked up her dad.

The victim also mentioned stopping at a store to buy a card for her cellphone, then going home, Dr. Grant added.

The victim later told her dad and her brother what had happened so she was brought to the hospital’s ER.

Dr. Grant said while in the examination room, the victim’s phone started ringing, “and she mentioned that it was her ‘uncle’ trying to call her.”

Asked to clarify which “uncle” the victim was referring to, Dr. Grant said “the one that had taken her from school and had sex with her.”

The prosecution also asked the court to allow the jurors to see the photographs taken by Dr. Grant showing scratches and signs of bruising on the victim’s body.

Judge Kim-Tenorio allowed the jurors to see the photos.

Aldan was charged with one count of disturbing the peace, one count of assault and battery, and one count of sexual assault in the first degree.