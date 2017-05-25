MHS valedictorian: We design our own algorithm for success

“I’M still learning,” said Robert Jomar Salazar Malate, this year’s top graduate of Marianas High School.

Malate served as National Honor Society president, is a member of the award-winning Real World Design Challenge aeronautics team, and is a seasoned debater and speech competitor of the National Speech and Debate Association. He has also been accepted at Harvard University where he will study mechanical engineering.

In his valedictory address on Tuesday, he said he got interested in Math when a girl asked him to take AP Calculus with her.

“Why is this story important? My journey into Math may have been initially about a girl, but I stuck and struggled and fought through it for the knowledge that I wanted. Taking AP Calculus taught me more than just limits. It taught me how to break those limits that hold me back. It didn’t simply teach me how to solve for an unknown variable. It taught me to explore the unknown and transform those variables into something that will lead me to success,” he said in his speech.

“Life is a struggle. We are now at the critical moment in our lives where we have to face that struggle. By yearning to learn, we can ease this struggle and lead a life that’s a lot more fun. And learning is not limited to the classroom. It happens all the time. Let us reflect on the past and learn more from our mistakes and accomplishments. Let us live in the present and learn how to have fun. And let us plan for the future and learn what it takes to accomplish the goals we have set for ourselves because we each have dreams. Whether it be understanding calculus, becoming a farmer, or being a better family member, we design our own algorithm for success, and learning will take us there.”

At Harvard, he told Variety in an interview, he expects “a lot of struggle. I expect a lot of hard work. I expect some loneliness, but I also expect to meet a lot of new people, make new friends, and learn a lot of new things. As I said in my speech, I want to keep learning.”

Yuuki Nishida is the class salutatorian.





“I was one of the two biggest nerds in school to be given the nebulous task of preparing an inspirational speech for the graduating class,” he said in his speech. “The Urban Dictionary defines salutatorian as ‘the less important of two high-school students who have to give a speech on graduation day,’ ” he added in jest.

For Nishida, trying to love and serve others is more important than winning.

“I say all the world is an improvisation. In the 11 commandments of improvisation two of them are: you are all supporting actors and your prime responsibility is to support. You are not the most important person in the scene. And if everyone else is important, you will naturally pay attention to them and serve them. But good news: you’re in the scene too. So hopefully to them you are the most important person, and they will serve you. Everyone else is. No one is leading, we are working together towards a common goal. You cannot win.

“No more winning. Instead, try to love others and serve others, and hopefully find those who love and serve you in return.”

315 seniors graduated from MHS on Tuesday, and this year’s commencement theme was “Innovators of our nation, sparks of our creation.”

“It tells the personality of this group,” MHS principal Cherlyn Cabrera said. “This is the innovative group. This is a group that wants to try new things, is ready to go out and explore the world and do something awesome.”





Keynote speaker Sonya Pangelinan Dancoe, a registered professional engineer in the CNMI and Guam and the chairwoman for the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority, told the graduates:

“I want you to believe in yourself no matter what your circumstances may be, lift your heads up high, aim for the stars, and reach as far as your hearts will take you. Never let discouragement, struggles, or dissatisfaction compromise your future, goals, or lifelong dreams. While some of you may choose a different life, the academic achievement you have earned tonight will open many doors of opportunities for you. No matter which path you take in life, the key to success and happiness is within you.”

As valedictorian, Robert Malate received the Board of Education Award and the Lt. Governor’s Academic Award.

Yuuki Nishida was the recipient of the Commissioner of Education Award and the Governor’s Leadership Award which is given to a graduating senior who exemplifies the character traits of leadership, excellence, service and citizenship.

The award was presented by Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero and Gov. Ralph Torres.

The top 10 students of MHS Class of 2017:





1) Robert Malate will be pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering at Harvard University.

2) Yuuki Nishida will be attending Northeastern University and will major in journalism.

3) Jezreelyn Bulaklak will be attending the University of Guam and will major in education.

4) Sophia Kim will be attending Northern Marianas College to pursue a degree in liberal arts.

5) Ariane Reyes will be attending the University of San Francisco to major in architecture.

6) Maria Theresa Dalusong plans to attend the Washington State University and major in veterinary medicine.

7) Leah Benavente will attend Northern Marianas College with plans to later transfer to the University of Guam to major in criminal justice.

8) Corlaine Camacho will attend Northern Marianas College to major in criminal justice.

9) Joselle Reyes will attend Columbia College in Chicago and major in musical theater.

10) Johore Diaz will attend South Seattle College and major in pre-dental hygiene.