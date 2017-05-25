DPS forms task force against robbery; Viva Poker robbery suspect arrested

DEPARTMENT of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero said he has created a special task force to investigate recent robberies, especially those that happened at popular tourist spots.

Guerrero said the task force is led by Sgt. Simon Manacop of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, adding that its creation has already resulted in the apprehension of the man who grabbed a backpack from a tourist at the Banzai lookout.

“We will continue to pursue that,” he added.

As for the drug task force, Guerrero said “They have been taking down ice distributors, and they will continue to do that.”

Variety also learned that police arrested the suspect in the robbery of Viva Poker in Chalan Piao on Monday noon.

Smile Poker in Chalan Kanoa was robbed on the same day at 5 in the morning.