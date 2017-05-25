63 high school students complete hospitality-certification program

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres called the seniors who completed the hospitality training the “faces of the CNMI” who will be important factors in the tourism industry.

“You guys are our natural resources, and I want you to know how important the work you do is and what a big difference it makes,” he added.

On Monday, 63 seniors from Kagman, Marianas and Saipan Southern high schools earned their certificates from the American Hotel & Lodging Education Institute or AHLEI after completing the hospitality course.

Torres said his administration will continue to support the AHLEI certification course which started in 2014 through the CNMI Public School System and the Latte Training Academy.

In her keynote message, Fiesta Resort & Spa general manager Wendl Herring commended the students for making a commitment.

“You made this commitment and devoted a great deal of time to learn about hospitality,” she said, adding that she was excited about the students who chose to pursue a career in hospitality and help boost the CNMI’s only industry, tourism.

“It’s not the easiest line of work, but it is very rewarding and generally a lot of fun,” she said.

Latte Training Academy executive director Arielle Buyum said the students “flawlessly managed the demands of high school life in a culture of instant gratification magnified by social media.”

Despite all the noise, she said, the students stayed focused on an opportunity to achieve success in the long term.

“Our hotel and hospitality establishments have no excuse not to give you the opportunity to take the next step,” she added. “At a time when our islands are starved for a trained and motivated workforce, these young men and women represent the very resource that is essential to our community’s success.”





Buyum encouraged graduates to apply by June 15 for the Founders Scholarship Program which offers $11,000.

“You represent the elite group of students who are eligible to apply for these scholarship funds,” she added.

Island Training Solution and AHLEI regional partner and licensee James T. Arenovski presented certifications of recognition to their partner hotels — Pacific Islands Club, Kanoa Resort, Fiesta Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Aqua Resort Club, Kensington Hotel, Coral Ocean Point and LaoLao Bay Golf Resort.

Arenovski said AHLEI is an international program and the students who earned the hospitality certificate course will be recognized worldwide.

“These young students are motivated and dedicated,” he said, adding that the students are destined to be successful in their long-term investment in hospitality careers.

Arenovski likewise acknowledged Larry Lee, instructor for the 18 senior students from Kagman High School who completed the hospitality-certification program; Tyce Mister, instructor for the 21 students from Marianas High School; and Kane Quinn, represented by Island Training Solutions administrator Maureen Sebangiol, for instructing 24 students from Saipan Southern High School.

AHLEI alumna Kristine Dawayen, in her message, said the hospitality program had a positive impact on her life and future career.

“Even though I did not pursue working in a hotel, hospitality is indeed vast and its lessons apply to every workforce,” she said.

The hospitality-certification ceremony was held in Hibiscus Hall at the Fiesta Resort & Spa. Among the other officials who attended the event were Rep. Angel Demapan, Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero and wife Vicky Guerrero, Rep. John Paul Sablan, Senate President Arnold Palacios and acting Commerce Secretary and Alcohol Beverage and Tobacco Control Director Dave Maratita.

First lady Diann Torres, Saipan Chamber of Commerce president Velma Ann Palacios, Public School System human resources manager Lucretia Borja, PSS cooperative education program coordinator Brandon S. Nicholas, and PSS federal programs officer Tim Thornburgh also attended the ceremony.