Gold Mantis asks casino commission to reconsider revocation of provisional license

GOLD Mantis has asked the Commonwealth Casino Commission to reconsider the revocation of its provisional license, saying it still wishes to continue doing business with Imperial Pacific International to complete the casino and hotel project in Garapan.

Commission Executive Director Edward Deleon Guerrero said they have issued Gold Mantis a notice of revocation of provisional license to operate as a subcontractor of IPI and imposed a sanction of $25,000 for each violation.

Deleon Guerrero said they cited four violations against Gold Mantis for non-compliance with the commission’s requirements.

Gold Mantis construction workers earlier staged protest actions over unpaid wages. They also said that they entered the CNMI as “tourists.”

As part of its settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor, Gold Mantis said it has paid the 92 workers who are now back in China.

Deleon Guerrero said they have given Gold Mantis 10 to 15 days to appeal the notice of revocation and the imposition of the sanction fee.

“They have asked for reconsideration so we are reviewing their request now. We submitted a notice to revoke and we gave them due process and they are responding to that due process right now,” Deleon Guerrero added.

“Gold Mantis wishes to continue doing business with IPI because…even though they are a subcontractor, they are the ones that will do the interior so they are asking the commission not to revoke their license.”

The commission said if the Gold Mantis license is revoked, IPI cannot pay the subcontractor for its services.

Deleon Guerrero said they are also waiting for the outcome of an ongoing investigation against Gold Mantis for illegal labor practices.

As for MCC, another IPI contractor, Deleon Guerrero said it will no longer work with IPI in completing the construction of the hotel-casino.

“I was informed by an IPI representative that most of what MCC is responsible for is done and the next sequence will be handled by another company. The major focus will be the interior and IPI said this will be handled by another company and not by MCC.

“So my understanding is that MCC may not be the company to proceed with the completion of the hotel…. We will find out more of this when we meet with IPI on Thursday to get an update about their construction plan. They need to inform us how they will proceed with the construction and completion of the hotel portion.”

On April 1, 2017. MCC international project manager Yuqing Zhao was arrested at the Saipan airport by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on charges of bringing in and harboring aliens, and employing tourist-visa holders as workers.

Also arrested for employing “tourists” to work at the casino construction site were Beilida Overseas’ Xiufang Qi and Wencai Guo. Both were apprehended at the Saipan airport on April 5, 2017 before they could leave the island. Beilida Overseas is also an Imperial Pacific subcontractor.