Guam’s Espaldon: I’ll be vindicated

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Sen. James Espaldon will, for now, remain silent about the ethics complaint levied against him by a congressman from Saipan, but expresses his faith in the process now ongoing with the Guam Legislature’s Committee on Ethics and Standards.

“In the end, I feel that I’ll be vindicated. But at this point, I have no comment,” Espaldon stated.

An ethics complaint from Saipan Rep. Ed Propst was filed with the Guam Legislature on May 16. The complaint was related to Espaldon’s role in a now-defunct generator deal between a company he represented and the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. Some members of the CUC board were found to have family ties with the company selling the generator, leading to ethics inquiries from Propst.

“What is troubling is that Senator Espaldon was the chief negotiator for this fraudulent (request for quote) submission to the CUC,” Propst stated in the complaint.

“Senator Espaldon claims that when he comes to Saipan and does business, he is wearing the hat of a ‘private citizen.’ Can Senator Espaldon reasonably expect anyone in Guam or the CNMI to believe he can so easily become a private citizen and that his title as a Guam senator will not give him greater access to elected and appointed officials?”

The ethics committee must screen the complaint to determine if further actions are warranted. The process is confidential, with the committee reviewing the complaint in closed-door meetings.

A preliminary investigation may be done after committee members decide there is sufficient reason to pursue the complaint. The complaint may still be dismissed after the preliminary investigation, if found to be without merit.

If not, and if a majority of the committee finds there is reason to suspect an individual violated the legislature’s code of ethics, then a formal resolution is introduced authorizing a full investigation, hearing and other matters.