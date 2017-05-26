Manamko’ Center provides shelter to 27 foreign workers

TWENTY-SEVEN foreign workers have been provided temporary shelter in the social hall of the Office on Aging, according to Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Secretary Robert Hunter.

He said the Office on Aging is one of the three long-term temporary shelters on Saipan. The two others are the community centers in Kagman and Koblerville, he said.

The 27 foreign construction workers, who are Chinese nationals, have sought the CNMI government’s help, saying they entered the islands as “tourists” and their employers have not paid their wages.

Their employers are MCC, Beilida and cmcmacau.com. MCC and Beilida are sub-contractors of Saipan casino investor Imperial Pacific International while cmcmacau.com is not a registered business and/or employer in the CNMI, according to the local Department of Labor which is investigating the workers’ claims.

Hunter said the workers are temporarily staying at the manamko’ center because it is the only place available.

He said the community center in Kagman is unusable while the one in Koblerville is being renovated.

Public schools are short-term evacuation centers in case of emergencies, Hunter added.

Since Thursday last week, the congregants have not been using the Manamko’ Center for their activities, but they’re not complaining, Hunter said.

“The workers are people and like anybody else they need help,” he added.

As for the juvenile center in Kagman, Hunter said it is still in good condition, but there’s a sinkhole in the vicinity.

“DCCA relinquished authority over the building when we turned it over to the [Department of Corrections.] I am working on having it assessed so that we can pursue the use of the facility for such emergencies.”

Variety learned on Wednesday evening that the 27 foreign workers will move out of the Manamko’ Center on Thursday morning, May 25.

(With Emmanuel T. Erediano)