THE Commonwealth Casino Commission is investigating cmcmacau.com and whether it is involved in illegal labor practices.

Commission Executive Director Edward Deleon Guerrero said the company, as a contractor of Imperial Pacific International, constructed baccarat tables for the Saipan casino investor.

The local Department of Labor earlier said that the company is not a registered business or employer in the commonwealth, and its workers are claiming that they have not been paid by their employer.

Deleon Guerrero said “when they [cmcmacau.com] came out here, they [were not] employers but…representatives of a contractor that constructs tables [for the casino].”

Variety went to the Manamko’ Center in Chinatown to meet with the foreign workers who were temporarily staying there. Most of them, however, had “gone out to buy food.”

The workers interviewed by Variety said they are employed by cmcmacau.com or MCC, which is another IPI contractor.

They said their employers owe them two to six months’ wages.

They said they entered Saipan as tourists and some of them were eventually hired by cmcmacua.com to construct slot machines and baccarat tables.

The workers said they will stage a protest today, Thursday morning, at the IPI casino project site in Garapan to “express their sentiments” regarding the companies’ failure to pay their wages.

The workers said their employers should pay them so they can all go back home to China.

Last week, 92 individuals who worked for Imperial Pacific contractor Gold Mantis returned to China after finally getting their back wages. They had earlier staged protests in Garapan over the wages owed them by their employer. They also said that they entered the island as “tourists.”