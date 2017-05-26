Marlon Martin arrested for Viva Poker robbery

POLICE arrested 33-year-old Marlon Martin for robbing Viva Poker in Chalan Piao on Monday and taking $2,777.

On Wednesday, Martin appeared before Superior Court Associate Justice Teresa Kim-Tenorio who imposed a $100,000 bail on the defendant.

Martin was charged with robbery, theft, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas represented the government while the defendant was represented by Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit.

According to police, they responded to a robbery in progress on May 22, 2017 at 11:58 a.m. at Viva Poker in Chalan Piao along Beach Road.

Department of Public Safety public information officer Sgt. Jason Tarkong said they learned that the victim, “a Filipina cashier, was robbed by a suspect described as a male, with a medium build, about 5’5” tall, wearing a dark hooded jacket, a mask covering his face, blue jeans, and gray/black running shoes.”

Prior to the incident, the suspect had been playing poker with the hood covering his face. He then called to the cashier, claiming something was wrong with the poker machine.

When the cashier opened the door to the cashier’s office, the suspect pushed his way into the room and threatened the victim with a hammer. The suspect managed to get money from the cashier’s drawer before fleeing from the area.

Police interviewed an eyewitness from the Bank of Guam across the road and learned that she heard an alarm go off and realized it came from Viva Poker.

The eyewitness saw “a man wearing a black hoody over his head, holding what looked like a tire wrench, run out of the poker establishment.” The man ran toward an open lot near a beauty shop.

Police canvassed the area and found a residence nearby where the suspect was last seen.

Police then met with a resident who gave them consent to search the property.

Police found the suspect, Martin, hiding in the residence, wearing the same clothes matching the description of the robbery suspect. Police also found cash hidden in his crotch area.

Moreover, they found a hammer, and discovered a large amount of money in the closet where they found Martin.

The house owner said the money found by the police did not belong to her.

Martin will return to court on June 2, 2017 at 9 a.m.