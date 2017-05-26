2 robberies, 1 rape incident

THE Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers are seeking help from the public regarding two recent robberies and a rape incident.

According to the Crime Stoppers coordinator and DPS spokesman Sgt. Jason Tarkong, the rape incident happened early Saturday morning, May 20, at 4:27 a.m. in a residence near the Joeten warehouse in Susupe.

Tarkong said the victim, a 37-year-old local woman, was asleep when the unidentified suspect broke into her home, put a knife to her neck and raped her.

The victim described the rape suspect as male, light-skinned, with black shoulder length hair, and having a local accent. The victim was brought immediately to the Commonwealth Health Center where she was examined and released to a victim’s shelter.

CK robbery

On Monday morning, May 22, Smile Poker in Chalan Kanoa was robbed.

The suspect was described as male, about 5’5” tall, dark skinned, wearing a dark jacket with a hood, dark boots and a dark mask.

Prior to the incident, he walked into the poker room and sat down at a machine. He then complained to the cashier that the poker machine was broken. The hood according to the cashier was obstructing the mask and witnesses could not see the suspect’s face.

The cashier exited the cashier booth and approached the suspect who turned exposing his masked face and armed with a hammer.

He then demanded money from the cashier who took out his wallet which the suspect grabbed before running to the entrance of the poker room.

The 62-year-old security guard intercepted the suspect at the front door, but the suspect struck the security guard on his forehead.

The cashier said his wallet contained $60 cash. The injured security guard was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Another poker arcade robbery was reported to the police on the same day, but the suspect was later arrested, Marlon Martin, who was also wearing a hooded jacket, was armed with a hammer and also pretended to be playing a poker machine before complaining to the cashier that it had a problem.

Tourist robbed

On Tuesday, May 23, at about 11:30 p.m., a female tourist’s pursed was snatched at the Paseo intersection near Paris Croissant in Garapan.

Police said prior to the incident, the victim and her friends were sitting on a bench near Paris Croissant. The victim’s purse was strapped on her right shoulder. According to the victim, she and her friends first noticed the suspect walking south in their direction. They described the suspect as male, about 5’5” tall, with a slim build, dark skinned and wearing a black shirt.

The victim had her back turned to the suspect when she felt him grab her purse and snatch it off her shoulder. The suspect ran south on the sidewalk toward a light colored 4-door sedan parked near the entrance to Tony Roma’s restaurant. The car sped south on Beach Road.

The victim was not injured, but she lost a beige leather purse, a Chinese passport, five bank cards, an Apple iPhone 5, $100 and 4,200 yuan or over $600.

DPS and Crime Stoppers need the community’s help. If you have any information about these or other crimes please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 or use the website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net/. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. “We want your information, not your name. It pays to call.”