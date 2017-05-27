Guam Labor: Casino workers were unauthorized

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Two foreign nationals working on the Liberation Carnival casino construction at Paseo were found without valid authorization to be working in Guam, according to a statement from the Guam Department of Labor.

A notice of violation was issued to the contractor, Xiang Wang Construction Company, on May 22 after an on-site inspection the week before. While the workers may not have the relevant work authorization, they do have papers to reside within the United States, the press release added.

“Although being set up to ensure compliance with regard to H-2B worker regulations, the labor law enforcement team’s responsibilities were expanded by the passage of Public Law 32-110 which called for sanctions on employers using workers who are not authorized to work in the United States and expanded GDOL’s enforcement authority to ensure compliance,” the release added.





The violation marks a first offense for Xiang Wang. Investigators with the alien labor processing division found no further reason to forward the matter to other local or federal law enforcement entities, the release stated.

The company will be sanctioned $1,000 per worker, according to Gregg Massey, the administrator of the Alien Labor Processing and Certification Division at the local labor department. The company has up to 15 days to appeal the notice.

If neither payment nor appeal is made within that time frame, the company may experience difficulties renewing its contractor’s license until the matter is resolved, Massey added.

The notice has no effect on actual construction work, however. The division lacks the authority to shut down projects, Massey said.

Casino gambling measure

The violation marks another blemish on the upcoming Liberation Carnival as certain lawmakers and members of the community seek an end to the carnival’s casino operations.

Sen. Telena Nelson, a co-sponsor of legislation to end exceptions to casino gambling bans during carnivals and festivals on Guam, successfully added the measure to the session agenda.

The measure, Bill 50-34, would end gambling at the Liberation Carnival if enacted before the end of this year’s festivities.

Revenue source for the carnival

Paul McDonald, Mayors Council of Guam president and Agana Heights mayor, has said without the casino revenues, he would recommend the governor cancel this year’s carnival because casino funds pay for carnival expenses.

The governor stated he would wait to read the final language of the bill before deciding whether to veto it or sign it into law. There has been strong opposition to gambling activities in Guam in the past and the introduction of the bill, along with complaints from anti-gambling groups about the use of a former casino facility in Tiyan during village festivals, has placed a recent spotlight on the issue.

The mayors plan to hold an executive meeting on May 24 to discuss the matter for an upcoming mayors council meeting. The carnival may be a point of discussion, according to McDonald.