US court orders Tinian Dynasty to pay over $190,000

THE federal court on Tuesday ordered the now defunct Tinian Dynasty Hotel & Casino owned by Hongkong Entertainment Overseas Investment Ltd. to pay a $191, 400 civil penalty to the U.S. Department of Labor secretary for willful and repeated violations of the overtime provision of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona, in her ruling, granted the U.S. Labor secretary and co-defendants’ motion for summary judgment as to all three claims filed by Tinian Dynasty owner, HKE, and HKE president Kwan Man.

Judge Manglona said as a matter of law, the compliance agreement between Tinian Dynasty and the U.S. Labor secretary did not preclude the imposition of civil money penalties for Tinian Dynasty’s violations of the overtime provision of the Fair Labor Standards Act or FLSA.

The U.S. Labor secretary, Judge Manglona said, has demonstrated the absence of a genuine dispute in the material facts as to the propriety of the administrator’s assessment of the $191,400 civil penalty. The judge noted that the U.S. DOL Administrative Law judge and the U.S. DOL Administrative Review Board also upheld the imposition of the penalty.

The federal court ruling likewise affirmed U.S. DOL’s administrative review board’s final decision issued on Nov. 25, 2014 that assessed the civil penalty against Tinian Dynasty and Man.

Terren Trotter, then assistant district director for the Hawaii District Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, on Aug. 31, 2007 assessed the civil penalty against Tinian Dynasty and Raymond Chan, then-financial controller for Tinian Dynasty and signatory to the compliance agreement for willful and repeated violations of the FLSA during the period from March 16, 2007 to May 26, 2007.

On Feb. 4, 2011, the Hawaii District Labor Wage and Hour Division assessed civil monetary penalties for the same FLSA violations against Man.

Tinian Dynasty and Man filed a lawsuit in Dec. 2014 against then U.S. DOL Secretary Thomas Perez and several other U.S. DOL officials for allegedly violating the plaintiffs’ due process right over the assessment of the $191,400 civil penalty.

Tinian Dynasty and Man asked the court to reverse U.S. Labor Administrative Review Board’s final decision and order and to set aside its order assessing a civil penalty. They also asked the court to remand the matter to a U.S. Administrative Law judge with instructions to hold a hearing on the merits regarding the propriety of the civil monetary penalty amount assessed against them.

The U.S. Labor secretary and other defendants then asked the court to issue a summary judgment in their favor.

The defendants asserted that the civil penalty assessment was both fair and reasonable given Tinian Dynasty’s repeated violations of the FLSA.