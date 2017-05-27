Owners can ‘surrender’ their pets to animal shelter

PET owners can call the Saipan mayor’s office if they no longer able or willing to care for their dogs or cats, the mayor’s dog control program manager Spencer Marchadesch said.

“We continue to get requests to pick up dogs on a daily basis,” he said, adding once they have the pets they will be “processed” for adoption.

There are people who love animals and are willing to adopt them, he added.

At present, the temporary animal shelter at the Department of Lands and Natural Resources quarantine facility in As Perdido has 46 dogs and 32 cats, Marchadesch said.

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, in a separate interview, said some pet owners had “surrendered” their dogs to the animal shelter because the owners were leaving the island.

He said they are still looking for a veterinarian to provide spay and neuter services.

Marchadesch said their two teams on the northern and southern parts of the island are ready to respond to any request to pick up dogs.

“We’ve had lots of dogs ‘surrendered’ by their owners,” he added.

He is also encouraging dog owners to register their dogs and leash them or keep them in an enclosed property or kennel.

“If for any reason they can no longer take care of their pets, no problem, we can always come and pick them up,” he said.

Marchadesch said the animal shelter is located within an animal health quarantine facility where DLNR veterinarian Dr. Ignacio Dela Cruz is offering animal treatment including de-worming and vaccination at a very low cost.

The temporary animal shelter has five kennels, each of which can accommodate 10 dogs.