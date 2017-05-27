Zoning Board approves car wash application for conditional use permit

AFTER an extensive discussion of hearing procedures and an applicant’s modifications to its proposed business, the Zoning Board approved the conditional use application of a car wash business in Garapan.

At a previous hearing, the board headed by chairman Diego Blanco rejected the application of Young Shun Corporation which proposed to operate a car wash, citing the strong objections raised by residents in the area concerning traffic, environment and safety issues.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the use of the application is classified as “vehicle repair, general” which is permitted in the district as a conditional use.

The proposed business is located on Lot No. 004 D 54 in Garapan and the area is zoned as mixed commercial, she added.

On May 17, 2017, during a hearing at the multi-purpose center, Zoning Board vice chairman Bruce Bateman asked if the modifications to the proposed application were a sufficient reason to hold a second hearing.

Zoning Board legal counsel Kate Fuller said the board couldn’t conduct a second hearing, but Ogumoro said the applicant had addressed the issues presented at the previous hearing.

The applicant modified the plan by redesigning the bay area to avoid direct backing of vehicles at the entrance; it has also landscaped adjacent property and employed proper drainage to handle used water.

But neighboring residents, particularly the Concepcion family, continued to object to the business.

Blanco said he would not sign the permit if the applicant failed to submit the redesign of the business which should include the installation of a sound-proof partition to eliminate the noise from the work place.

Nevertheless, the Zoning Board agreed with the recommendation of the zoning staff to approve the conditional use application of Chang Ming Car Wash — with conditions.

Ogumoro said these include the requirement that the applicant constructs a sound-absorbing wall or barrier between the car wash facility and the adjacent neighborhood; that the applicant ensures its operation does not generate noise, odor, light or dust that will affect the neighborhood and adjacent properties; that the applicant also ensures its construction activities will be limited from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

Ogumoro said the applicant will be responsible for “watering down” the construction site as necessary to prevent dust pollution in the adjacent neighborhood.

The applicant is also required to improve its parking area and designate clearly marked parking stalls in front of its establishment that conform to the parking requirements of the Saipan Zoning Law of 2013 within 15 days after approval of the permit, Ogumoro said.

She said the applicant is not to employ a permeable surface on its parking lot to avoid flooding and will keep its premise and immediate surrounding areas clean and free from trash, waste, or debris, and will screen any trash bins and service areas from public view.

Other conditions include prohibiting the parking of vehicles on the public street at any time, as well as the hanging of clothes or rags in public view at any time.

Ogumoro said the applicant is required to submit any future changes to its plans to the zoning office for approval. Moreover, it must install entrance and exit signs as necessary, apply for a sign permit from the zoning office before any sign is installed, and apply for a zoning fence permit prior to installation.

Ogumoro said the applicant must also comply with the requirements of all regulatory agencies having jurisdiction over the project and submit a standard operating procedure to minimize and prevent any oil, gas or chemical spills from vehicles within 30 days after approval of the permit.

The board members who voted to approve Young Shun Corporation’s conditional use application were Blanco, Bateman, Joel Camacho, Joe Ayuyu Jr. and Mariano Taitano.