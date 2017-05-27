Former DOL chief says corruption ongoing in NMI

FORMER Department of Labor Secretary Edith Deleon Guerrero blames corruption for the labor controversies involving Imperial Pacific’s contractors.

Some of the workers entered the CNMI as “tourists” and are now complaining of unpaid wages.

In an interview on Thursday, Deleon Guerrero said there is ongoing corruption and the administration is trying to cover it up.

Deleon Guerrero noted that Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog was earlier quoted by Variety as saying that he was given a heads up about an ongoing investigation of illegal workers on Saipan, and that he told Imperial Pacific about it.

Deleon Guerrero said she was shocked when she read the Variety news story.

“CNMI DOL was not made aware about it. During all the protests we were trying to calm the workers and find acceptable living conditions for them. There was this location in Koblerville where we could move the workers but I did not approve it,” she said.

“What we discovered there was that on each floor, there were hard hats, workers’ belongings, work boots, prepared food in large aluminum containers similar to buffet containers, and the smell of human beings who were there not too long ago. With these findings, I asked the security guard on site where the workers were, and he told me that someone just came by and started taking out all the workers in the middle of the night. Also, the van and heavy equipment truck were parked and abandoned around the same time before we arrived on site,” Deleon Guerrero said.

Deleon Guerrero said she was also in communication with Imperial Pacific representative Charles McDonald who told her they were ready to provide assistance to some 70 workers and move them to an apartment complex in Garapan.

However, Deleon Guerrero said she also did not approve the apartment complex that was suggested by the Imperial Pacific as there was no occupancy permit for the building.

“The lack of an occupancy permit from [the Department of Public Works] is a concern. This is just another indication of the continued lack of concern to adhere to the laws of the CNMI and ensure the safety of the workers,” she said.

“As a result of this conversation with Mr. McDonald, I, as then-CNMI secretary of Labor, made the decision that the workers were not to be moved into this apartment complex unless the proper occupancy permit was issued by DPW. This was a prudent decision to minimize or eliminate further potential risks.”

Deleon Guerrero said she also called DCCA Secretary Robert Hunter to inform him of the occupancy permit dilemma and to ask if the workers could temporarily stay at the Manamko’ Center and for how many days.

“As you can see the interest to follow and enforce the law was all that I was doing, and I told Mr. McDonald to tell the governor’s chief of staff to contact DPW and have them go in and visit the apartment complex [in Garapan] and bring it into compliance with the issuance of an occupancy permit. This must be done first before the workers are to be moved,” she said.

Asked for comment, the administration said:

“There is no doubt that our enforcement of labor violations warrants increased action to ensure all wages rightly owed to employees are paid and that the perpetrators of these actions are held accountable, and Governor Torres intends to strengthen enforcement efforts going forward to prevent situations such as this from occurring again. The steps the administration has taken thus far to work alongside the U.S. Department of Labor to rectify these issues have been reported by the media, which have included the governor’s public statements about illegal workers, about his efforts to seek payment for their labor, and about the underlying circumstances regarding the lack of available lawful permits to provide the manpower to construct the island’s developments.

“When the governor met with U.S. CBP officials this past February, the only information he was made aware of was that the numbers of Chinese nationals being turned away at the border by CBP agents was on the rise. This is the only information he relayed to the lt. governor. Upon returning to the CNMI he subsequently met with the business community and airline operators, and communicated with CPA to attempt to address the issue on all fronts.

“To clarify, the workers mentioned [by Deleon Guerrero] have been moved to an apartment complex on Saipan that has a valid occupancy permit, and they are being provided regular meals by [Imperial Pacific].”

In a separate statement, Imperial Pacific said it is “strongly reiterating that it does not condone the hiring and or employment of individuals by illegal means.”

Imperial Pacific added that it “is emphatic in its request to all of its contractors and subcontractors to follow all local and federal labor and immigration laws and regulations in the conduct of their business, including and in particular, the hiring of construction workers.”

Imperial Pacific said it also “implores all of its contractors and subcontractors to faithfully follow and fulfill its contractual commitments and obligations to its workers and Imperial Pacific International, and resolve all labor issues appropriately. Imperial Pacific will not condone nor engage in any illegal activities to tarnish its good name.”

On the issue involving the 70 workers mentioned by Deleon Guerrero, Imperial Pacific said it wishes to clarify that:

“The CNMI government sought Imperial Pacific’s assistance;

“Imperial Pacific immediately responded and indicated its willingness to provide for the immediate relocation and billeting of the said displaced 70 workers;

“Imperial Pacific maintains that these workers are not employees of Imperial Pacific;

“Given the urgency of need for these displaced workers to be relocated and the plea for assistance by the government, Imperial Pacific managed to identify an apartment complex to house the displaced workers;

“Imperial Pacific immediately notified the CNMI Department of Labor, through its official representative, of the condition and state of the apartment complex and that it did not have an occupancy permit at the time;

“Imperial Pacific wholeheartedly stepped in to offer assistance when it was requested, and will continue to maintain its commitment to not jeopardizing the safety of its employees and its contractors and subcontractors’ employees.

“Imperial Pacific was reliably informed and can confirm that an occupancy permit was issued for the unit.”