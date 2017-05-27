Engineer, lawyer appointed to CUC board

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres appointed an engineer and a lawyer on Thursday to the board of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. — Matthew Holley and Weston Thomas A. Deleon Guerrero.

A structural engineer, Deleon Guerrero said in his letter of intent to serve that he was honored to be entrusted with the job of serving one of the most critical entities in the CNMI.

Deleon Guerrero said it is the responsibility of CUC to provide the CNMI community with reliable, sustainable and affordable utility services and he believes that this can only be accomplished by a diverse team of innovative leaders with a long-term vision.

“This opportunity to serve on the board of directors will enable me to develop my capacity to re-imagine different perspectives and help find solutions. One vision I hold is tapping into our natural resources,” he said in his letter of intent to serve.

“With the abundance of natural forces such as strong winds, strong ocean currents and the sun, a plan can be developed and implemented to harvest these natural resources which will not only mitigate the CNMI’s dependence on diesel fuel engines but also provide reliable, sustainable and affordable utility services to the CNMI community.”

He said this is his vision for the CNMI and it may just be a vision and may not solve urgent needs, but it is one way that the CNMI could achieve a long-term vision for CUC, he added.

Deleon Guerrero said he is by no means an expert in the fields of power generation, sewage treatment and water production, but he does possess the technical and management attributes to re-imagine different ways to address the current utility and infrastructure challenges as well as keep the best interests of the CNMI in mind.

“Further considering the importance of transparency in decision making, accountability and good governance, I am convinced that I could add value, commitment and dedication in this new role. I will ensure that we promulgate sound policies that will strengthen CUC and ensure that it is a reliable, sustainable and affordable utility provider.”

Deleon Guerrero graduated from the University of California in San Diego. He used to work at the Department of Public Works as an acting building-safety official and staff structural engineer before moving to Hofschneider Engineering Corp. as its staff structural engineer from Feb. 2016 to the present.

Matthew Holley, on the other hand, is a litigation attorney with Torres Brothers LLC, Saipan. He used to be the in-house counsel for Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc. and worked as assistant public defender from Oct. 2007 to June 2010.

Prior to working on Saipan, he was an assistant district attorney at the Office of the District Attorney in the Bronx, New York.

Holley got his law degree at the New York Law School where he graduated cum laude. He obtained a BA in Latin American Studies from the University of Arizona.