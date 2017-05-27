Foreign workers stage protest

OVER 20 workers who were provided temporary shelter at the Manamko Center for a week were relocated on Thursday to an apartment in Garapan, Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Secretary Robert Hunter told Variety.

The workers sought CNMI government assistance, saying they had not been paid their wages by their employers — Imperial Pacific contractors MCC, Beilida, Gold Mantis and cmcmacau.com.

Variety was told that Imperial Pacific was providing the workers with assistance including food and shelter.

A few hours after they were relocated to Garapan, the workers marched toward the Imperial Pacific casino construction site and staged a protest over their unpaid wages.





They chanted in Chinese, “Pay my hard-earned wages, I want to return home.”

One of them, Guo Lin Zhang, told Variety through an interpreter that “he worked for both MCC and Gold Mantis. At Gold Mantis, I had to pay the boss $1,000 in cash to get the job. My salary for one month of work was $910, but a $300 ‘management fee’ was deducted first. Because I left Gold Mantis in 2016, I did not receive any pay from the U.S. Department of Labor settlement. I next got a job at MCC, where I pulled muscles in my back while working. The company refused to take me to a doctor or pay me any compensation. I still have pain and numbness from the injury.”

He said they also suffered emotional stress while working on Saipan.

“Working six months on the casino project was equivalent to working 20 years in China. The managers frequently cursed at us. They treated us like we were not humans.”

The other workers said they “came over here to talk to the MCC leader. We need to get our wages owed by MCC. They need to pay us our recruitment fee. We also need MCC to pay us two and three months wages because we’re staying on Saipan waiting and doing nothing. We cannot work and we demand that they pay us our hard-earned money.”