Chefs’ competition at ‘Taste’ on May 27

(MVA) — The annual Certified Angus Beef Chefs Competition, jointly organized by the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands and Triple J Five Star Wholesale Foods, will highlight Saturday’s (May 27) final night of 19th Annual Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden at Garapan Fishing Base.

Junior chefs from participating hotels will be challenged to prepare a dish using this year ’s featured cut, bottom butt flap. Chefs will be provided local vegetables and herbs from Garapan Public Market, with a least two items from a mystery box of ingredients to be incorporated into the dish.

Judging will begin at 7:30 p.m., with the top three winners winning cash prizes, trophies, CAB items, and the opportunity to participate in this year’s CNMI Next Top Chef competition.

“The final night of ‘Taste’ is going to be just as exciting and delicious at the first three weeks,” said MVA community project manager Martin Duenas. “We invite everyone to come out and celebrate Tourism Month with us.”

Winners of the student “See My Marianas” Graphic Art Design Contest will be announced on the main stage at 8 p.m. The contest challenged students in grades 6-12 to use graphic design to promote their favorite sites in The Marianas, and sample entries are being featured by MVA on their Facebook page “My Marianas.”





Last week, the Taste welcomed teams of two to prepare their own BBQ Pork Ribs on site, with eight teams taking the challenge. Spencer Marchadesch and Angelo Camacho placed 1st, father and son team Francisco Sablan Sr. and Jr. placed 2nd, Chris and Ronald Barahan placed 3rd, and Jonathan and Joel Camacho finished 4th. Team Marchadesch also placed 2nd in the prior week’s “Kadun Pika” (spicy chicken) Cook Off.

This Saturday’s entertainment lineup is scheduled to include: CNMI Awadori at 6 p.m., Uprooted CNMI at 6:30 p.m., Chuuk at 7 p.m., Simiyan Marianas at 7:30 p.m., Philippine Community at 8 p.m., Tiul Belau Dancers at 8:30 p.m., 29/11 at 9 p.m., Chynman Stand Up Comedy at 9:30 p.m., and Tai and Ali’is Show at 10 p.m. Entertainment is subject to change.

Fourteen food and three beverage vendors are participating in MVA’s annual signature event, which features international cuisine at affordable prices from local hotels and restaurant vendors, non-stop live entertainment on the main stage, nightly contests on the secondary stage, and arts and crafts sales. The festival will be extended from 6 to 11 p.m. on this final night.

Participating food vendors are Fiesta Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Kanoa Res ort, Mariana Resort & Spa, Herman’s Bakery, D’Elegance Cafe, Furusato Restaurant, Thai House, Tropical C hills, Sierra’s Pearl Shake, Sweet Escapes, Matty’s BBQ, Tony Roma’s/ Capricciosa, and Kinpachi Restaurant.

Residents are also encouraged to show their support for Tourism Month by observing “Hafa Adai Tirow Spirit” Island Wear Fridays and participating in Tourism Trivia on KCNM-KZMI, KKMP, KWAW and Power 99.