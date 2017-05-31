KHS graduate represents NMI at International Science and Engineering Fair in US

KLOE Borja, who just graduated from Kagman High School, was among the finalists in the 2017 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles, California from May 12 to 19.

Click to enlarge

Borja represented the CNMI at the national level after she won first place in the 9th-12th grade category at the island-wide STEM Fair with her project, “Avian gut passage time.”

KHS Science teacher Annette Pladevega said although Borja “did not win an award, she was among 1,788 finalists from 78 countries, regions and territories represented at this event, which is the largest science and engineering fair in the world.”

Borja’s project focused on three birds — the Micronesian starling, the Mariana fruit dove and the ground dove. All of which are native to Saipan and Guam.

The project also focused on how and which forest bird species are best to re-introduce to Guam, where there was forest bird extirpation because of the brown tree snake which was introduced to Guam in the 1940s.

In an earlier interview, Borja said she got the idea of doing an experiment on bird species after reading the Ecology of Bird Loss Project’s research which focused on studying the ecological importance of birds for forests and the impact of losing birds on the ecosystem process.

According to Pladevega, Borja completed the project while participating in the Short-Term Research Experience for Underrepresented Persons Program last summer.

“She missed her senior prom to be at this event, celebrated her birthday last week Monday in LA, and made it back to Saipan two days before graduation,” the teacher said about Borja.

Borja, who is one of the Million Dollar Scholars recipients, will be attending Roanoke University in Virginia in the Fall semester.

Borja, along with KHS valedictorian Kycel Butters, secured more than $200,000 in scholarships.