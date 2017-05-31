Rotary Club of Saipan plans to construct sidewalks on Middle Road

THE Rotary Club of Saipan is planning to construct a sidewalk on the east side of Middle Road from the Commonwealth Health Center to the Office on Aging.

This is one of the many projects the club will implement this year, president-elect Thomas Thornburgh said, adding that they will meet with the Department of Public Works to discuss funding for the project.

The club will also inform community stakeholders about it to get more support, he added.

Thornburgh said it’s also among their goals to continue to build the club’s female membership.

Moreover, they will continue with phase 2 of the Kagman Family Park and the dictionary distribution to private and public schools as well as Las Vegas Night, Manamko’ Thanksgiving, McFun Run and Rock to Read.

Thornburgh likewise encouraged his fellow Rotarians to get involved in planning for their district governor’s visit to Saipan.





If the Kagman Family Park is completed, they will take the district governor there, he said.

“If possible, we would also like him to stay at the Hyatt because it’s where we meet every Tuesday,” he added.

Thornburgh said they will implement more hands-on activities, keep members informed through the club newsletters and monitor their participation in various club-sponsored events.

He also wants to invite more Rotaract and Interact members to the Rotarians’ weekly luncheon meeting.

He plans to organize Interact clubs at Tanapag Middle School and Dandan Middle School.

At present, the club has Interact clubs at Kagman and Marianas high schools.

The new Rotary year’s theme is “Make a difference.”