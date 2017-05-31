Rota Junior High School 8th grader: ‘We received a great education’

DOCTOR Rita H. Inos Junior High School promoted 23 eighth graders on Friday morning. The students said they are ready to take on the challenges of high school.

“Here at RHI we have received a great education,” salutatorian Ivany Maratita Manglona said in her speech. “Thanks to our fine administration and teachers. We are prepared to move on and take on whatever challenges that come next in high school.”

She added, “Fellow promotees, I want you to know what a great gift it is to be as prepared as we are, because not all schools offer such great benefits.”

She said “these past two school years have included a lot of challenges as well as achievements, and it is good to know that we have our families in our corner, supporting us along the way.”

According to Manglona, “The friendships we have made here will last a lifetime. In the same way we have supported each other and helped each other succeed in these two years at RHI, I hope we will continue to provide support and encouragement for each other in high school.”

Valedictorian Erica Fyke Bacud Reyes, in her speech, said she was anxious about transitioning to middle school.

“I remember leaving elementary school with full dread. We begged our elementary teachers to follow us by transferring to middle school to teach us as we were terrified of the hardships to come. We didn’t feel confident enough to step into the school cafeteria on our own. Even though none of these strong young men and women would admit it, we were all really scared of messing up. We thought middle school was going to be the hardest and scariest thing ever.”

She said middle school “has tons of homework, quizzes, tests, everything besides a coloring book of Spongebob. We became frustrated and so stressed we started aging with gray hair. We would rage and quit but then drag our butts to get working knowing we had to get it done. We were just middle schoolers after all, even with the prideful bearing we showed. But even with this, we believed we were something.”

She said in middle school, “we began to feel change. And we’ve definitely changed. We were no longer the careless ‘have fun’ play-kids but instead growing independent citizens. We dived in deeper in independence. We distinguished the differences between likes and dislikes. We became more ourselves. We became persons. I became me. And you became you; an individual helping shape society. I think we changed, especially this year. We made mistakes, but we have accomplished greater achievements.”

During the promotion ceremony, Reyes received the Board of Education Award, while Manglona was the Commissioner of Education Award recipient.