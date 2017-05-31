Simeon Selepeo Fitial charged in domestic violence case

SUPERIOR Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho court found probable cause to believe that Simeon Selepeo Fitial 59, committed burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, criminal mischief, and disturbing the peace.

Firial was earlier arrested for breaking into his common-law wife’s house, cutting her hair with a pair of scissors, pointing the scissors to her face and telling her that someone was coming to kill her. Judge Camacho imposed a $20,000 cash bail on Fitial.

The defendant will return to court for his arraignment on June 5, 2017 at 9 a.m. He will appear before Presiding Judge Robert Naraja in Courtroom 202 A.

Fitial was remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections after the preliminary hearing on May 25, 2017.

Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas appeared for the government while Fitial was represented by Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski.