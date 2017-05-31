Court finds probable cause in Banzai lookout robbery

SUPERIOR Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho found probable cause on Thursday to warrant the filing of charges against Alvin Iguel Blas and Jazzy Kulas Rosokow for robbing three female tourists on Banzai Cliff road in Marpi.

The two were charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and disturbing the peace.

At a preliminary hearing, Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcina called police detective Jackson Davis to the witness stand to testify. Davis is the officer in charge of the case.

Blas was represented by Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski while attorney Rene C. Holmes appeared as court-appointed counsel for Rosokow.

The court set their arraignment for June 5, 2017, and both defendants were remanded to the Department of Corrections after the preliminary hearing.

Blas, a 28-year-old bakery employee, was arrested a few hours after the robbery that occurred on May 14, 2017. Video posted on social media taken by another tourist during the incident led to the identification of the getaway car and Blas.

Rosokow, who works for a tour guide, was arrested after Blas, his brother-in-law, confessed to the police.

Blas said Rosokow, 39, planned the robbery and drove the getaway car.