NMI, federal law enforcers hold ‘Top Gun’ competition

CNMI and federal law enforcement officers displayed their skills in the annual “Top Gun” competition at the Department of Public Safety shooting range in Marpi on Monday.

Click to enlarge

Twenty-seven individuals and 13 teams vied for the top spot. The competitors were from DPS, the Commonwealth Ports Authority, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CNMI Customs, and the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

This year competition was a tribute to Police Officer Jesse Seman and Lt. Edward Ayuyu.

Gov. Ralph Torres and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog donated the prize pot for this year’s top gunners: 1st place $1,000, 2nd place $750 and 3rd Place $500.

Range Master Dave Hosono said competitors paid a fee to take part.

“We have set up a course down range, which everybody will go through,” he added.

“They will be shooting 18 targets down range from 20 to 45 yards, and the one with the best time and the best score will walk away with the Top Gun title.”

Various types of guns were used by the competitors.

“The best shot and speed are what we’re looking for,” Hosono said.

Governor Torres said it was his first time “to come out here and participate and see the camaraderie.” He added, “I’m really impressed, and I encourage all law enforcement agencies to have that relationship. I’m sure we need one another. Just having them come out here with the family is really exciting. I also want to congratulate the department heads, and all the participants for making it out here and competing.”

DPS said the competition results will be released at a later date.