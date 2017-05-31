‘The Big Hit’ arrested for criminal mischief, breaking and entering

SEVERAL hours after winning his Trench Tech: Rites of Passage 21 heavyweight bout, Kelvin “the Big Hit” Fitial was arrested for criminal mischief and breaking and entering into a house in Chinatown on Saturday morning.

Department of Public safety public information officer Sgt. Jason Tarkong said police got a call from an elderly woman who was alone at her home in Chinatown.

She said she woke up to the sound of someone breaking through her front door. After calling 911, she looked downstairs and saw a tall, dark local male.

Tarkong said police arrived at the house and found the suspect in one of the rooms. The suspect was arrested and identified as Kelvin Fitial.

Tarkong said Fitial, 34, was also a suspect in a disturbance at the GIG Discotheque, but he could not provide further information as the investigation was still ongoing.

Variety learned from a GIG staffer that a little after closing time at around 4 a.m., Fitial wanted to have more drinks, but the bar refused to serve him.

Fitial then caused a disturbance by shoving aside bottles and glasses on the bar. As he was escorted out by GIG security, Fitial kicked one of the staffers, Variety was told.

Fitial left the area before the police arrived at the establishment.

In 2011, Fitial was sentenced to one year in prison, all suspended except for seven days with credit for four days already served, for repeatedly punching another man. Fitial was drunk at the time, police said.

In 2003, Fitial was convicted of burglary in Butte County, California and served nearly a year of his five-year sentence.