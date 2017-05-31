Thank you veterans and fallen heroes

“THANK you veterans and our fallen heroes for your sacrifices. Thank you for giving us the freedom that we are now enjoying.”

This was the message that CNMI leaders extended to the nation’s veterans and services on Monday, Memorial Day.

Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres and U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan led CNMI officials in commemorating the special occasion at the Veterans Cemetery in Marpi.

Torres said they were all gathered at the cemetery not as a mourning community but as a grateful community.

“We are grateful for the work they rendered that not everyone could do. As we look at the cemetery,” he said. “it is important to give thanks especially to those who continue to serve our nation. We cannot emphasize how grateful we are for what we have right now so…let’s thank them and let’s give each and every one, our heroes, our love and respect for their service and their family members because without them we would not be free today.”

This year’s keynote speaker was retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin C. Palacios.

“All gave some,” he said, “some gave all. For those who gave all, having paid the fullest price for peace and freedom, those fallen heroes have a right to demand of us, the living, that we preserve, cherish and pass on to future generations their precious legacy to our nation and our islands.”

Palacios said “when we honor the unknown servicemembers during Memorial Day ceremonies, we honor the missing and unidentified dead and all our servicemembers in all our wars. Who they were, where they came from, their ages, their station in life, their race or their creed — none of these are known to us.”

He added, “Our fallen heroes did not go to their deaths out of blind obedience to authority, they were thinking men and women. They knew the basic causes for which they fought--peace and freedom. And, for these, they paid the ultimate sacrifice, they gave their lives.”

He said “Those who have worn the uniform of our nation have taken a solemn oath. We have sworn to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies foreign and domestic. We might not all have understood the significance of that oath when we first took it, but as our careers progressed, we came to understand every word. In that oath, a servicemember promises much but asks very little in return. Everyone embraces its way of life, not just a profession, not just a job but a calling and it’s the highest calling for an American, which I am very proud to be.”

Palacios said the security and future of the country “rest upon the unrelenting spirit of millions of Americans in and out of uniform who are willing to stand up and be counted when freedom calls.”

Patriotism, he added, “is one of our most notable attributes. It is love for country that is stronger than almost any other influence in our lives. For those who continue to serve in uniform today, it is a privilege to bear the nation’s standard that our fallen heroes passed on to you. It is your challenge to ensure that generations to follow will enjoy the peace and freedom we continue to enjoy. It is our charge today, as on each and every Memorial Day, to remind those generations how much we owe those who died defending that peace and freedom.”

Congressman Kilili said the nation’s fallen heroes should always be remembered and not just on Memorial Day.