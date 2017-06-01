CUC taps economist.com to upgrade administrative policy, procedure manual

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. is now in the process of updating its administrative policy and procedure manual for various operations of the agency, CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho said.

He said their rate consultant, economist.com, won the bid to upgrade the utilities manual.

“We’ll get economist.com not as a rate consultant but for their professional services in updating our policy and procedures,” Camacho said.

The utilities manual has not been updated since 2008 so “we need to make some adjustments to our current operations,” he added.

It could take six months to update the manual, he added.

According to Camacho, economist.com will work on policies related to power, public sewer, water service, customer billing and handling disputes, interconnection and net metering.

He said the update of administrative policy and procedures manual will also focus on utility services which include applications for service, initial fees, rejection of applications; connections, meters and other service facilities which include water service, control and maintenance of equipment, meter location; rates, fees, charges and security deposits; and billing and collections which include bills, payment, uncollectable accounts receivable, meter failures, and adjustments for leaks.

Camacho said the upgrade of the manual will allow CUC to be “a better utility with more efficient and effective service for our clients.”