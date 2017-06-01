DEQ official talks to Rotarians about upcoming environmental conference

LEGISLATORS from a number of islands in the Pacific region will meet on Saipan to discuss measures to protect their natural resources, Division of Environmental Quality pesticide and storage tank manager Reina Camacho said.

The conference goal is to ensure that when crafting legislation, lawmakers will always keep the environment in mind, she said.

The 29th Pacific Island Environment Conference will be held from June 13 to 15 in Royal Taga Hall at the Saipan World Resort.

On Tuesday, Camacho and Coastal Resources Management climate change adaptation project coordinator Rich Salas discussed the conference with members of the Rotary Club of Saipan.

The conference session on legislation in the Pacific will be attended by lawmakers from the CNMI, American Samoa, Palau and Guam, said Camacho, chairperson for the conference.

She said CNMI representatives will talk about local environmental programs on Saipan, Rota and Tinian.

Representatives of the various environmental agencies from Guam, American Samoa, the Marshall Islands and Palau will also share their experiences, she added.

The conference is expected to include 200 individuals from here and abroad.

“We are trying to incorporate issues facing the Pacific Islands including the impact of development on the CNMI’s infrastructure and environment,” Camacho said.

In addition, the conference will discuss the streamlining of the permitting process and environmental impact assessment, she said.

“We would like to focus on the permitting process. We are protecting the environment, but we are not in any way trying to control or prevent development from happening. Essentially we want to maintain what we have and not destroy our resources.”

Salas said the conference will also discuss how climate change has affected the Pacific Islands.

“We need to have a more resilient society that can adapt to climate change because it’s already happening to us,” he added.