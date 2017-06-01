2 arrested in separate sexual assault cases

A 43-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a six-year-old in Chalan Laulau while a 48-year-old was charged with sexual assault in the second degree and disturbing the peace.

Joseph Mar Katmag, 43, was charged with disturbing the peace, assault and battery, and sexual abuse of a minor.

Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio imposed a $100,000 bail on Katmag during Tuesday’s hearing at which Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government. The court also appointed the Public Defender’s Office to represent Katmag who was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on June 7, at 9 a.m.

Police said they responded to a call from the Division of Youth Services regarding a reported sexual assault of a minor.

According to DYS, the 6-year-old was sexually assaulted on May 25, 2017 and was examined by a physician.

In the separate case involving Roger Garcia Mina, 48, the 17-year-old victim told police that he had tried many times to gain entry to her room while she was inside.

She also accused Mina of inappropriately touching her while a 14-year-old witness said she once saw Mina standing on top of a bucket and peeking into the restroom while the 17-year-old was taking a shower.

Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio imposed a $25,000 cash bail on Mina and appointed Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit as his counsel. Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government.