Senator: Improved immigration status to help address workforce issues

SENATE President Arnold I. Palacios said granting long-time guest workers improved immigration status may not be popular, but it will help address the CNMI’s workforce issues.

In an interview, Palacios said he was referring to the guest workers who have been here for over 10 years and have U.S. citizen children but still hold CW-1 permits.

He said short-term remedies will not help the CNMI address the lack of workers needed by a recovering economy now that U.S. Citizens and Immigration Services has announced that the fiscal year 2018 CW cap has already been reached.

Improved immigration status for qualified, long-term guest workers is among the recommendations to the U.S. Congress by the Obama White House and the CNMI 902 team.

The proposal requires U.S. congressional approval which is considered unlikely.

The Obama White House and the CNMI 902 team also recommended the extension of the federal CW program for 10 years after 2019 and the increase in the cap from 12,998 to 18,000. Both proposals again require U.S. congressional approval.

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan has introduced a bill, H.R. 339, to increase the CW cap to 15,000 in fiscal year 2017 which ends on Sept. 30, 2017. The bill was passed by the U.S. House in January but remains pending in the U.S. Senate.

Senate President Palacios said the lack of workers is especially critical for the island’s only hospital where most of the nurses and other healthcare workers will be affected again by the CW cap.

He said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services does not know which CW permits should be prioritized.

“They don’t know, but we do. So they should at least consult us before deciding what workers should get CW permits,” the Senate president said.

“The governor during the 902 talks asked the Department of Homeland Security or USCIS to share workforce information to help us plan our development and the services we need to provide to the community. We should also be able to have a seat at the table and say, ‘Look we don’t need this category of CW permits as much as we need this other one.’ But the way the system is set up now, whoever goes in there first can lock up those CW slots.”

USCIS, he added, “doesn’t know how many nurses we actually need, how many construction workers, chefs and chambermaids because of this first-come, first-served system. If we don’t have that ability to sit down with the folks who decide or issue those permits and control the slots then we don’t have control of our destiny in terms of the workforce we need. For example, do we need more constructions workers in two years? I don’t think so.”

Sen. Justo Quitugua, for his part, said the H-2B visa is more appropriate for construction workers, but he added that applying for it does not guarantee that the petition will be approved, adding that on Guam, 99 percent of its H-2B petitions have been denied.

Sen. Sixto Igisomar said the CW issue is a case of a soufflé gone bad. “Apparently someone did not cook it right, or there were too many chefs or the cook listened to someone who liked to eat but didn’t know how to whip an egg.”