Retired US Marine appointed veterans affairs head

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres has appointed retired U.S. Marine Master Sgt. Oscar Torres as the new executive officer for Military Liaison and Veteran Affairs.

Oscar Torres will be responsible for the day-to-day management and operation of the office and will have authority over military and veteran affairs of the U.S. armed forces in all matters not within the exclusive jurisdiction of the federal government.

“I am confident that you will devote your time and effort to represent the interests of our active service members and veterans who devoted their lives to defending our islands and our country,” the governor stated in his letter to the former Marine.

Oscar Torres’ appointment is not subject to Senate confirmation.

In an interview, he said his office is now working on expanding the Veterans Cemetery in Marpi.

“This is the first phase,” he said, referring to the existing cemetery in Marpi. “We are getting the second and third phases, not that we’re expecting more people to be buried there, but we’d rather have more than less so we are able to accommodate all who are entitled to be buried there.”

He said they are also working on having similar cemeteries on Rota and Tinian.

“It’s in the works. We have the personnel and the people from the government working on it” he added.

Oscar Torres also encourages veterans to use their DD-214, or certificate of release/discharge, to avail themselves of expanded entitlements.

“If they don’t use it, they might lose it. If they are in doubt, I am encouraging everybody to go up to the veterans office and inquire about it,” he said.