‘Big Hit’ apologizes to community, seeks forgiveness

MIXED Martial Arts fighter Kelvin “The Big Hit” Fitial apologized and asked the community’s forgiveness on Tuesday for the recent incident he was involved in.

Several hours after winning his Trench Tech: Rites of Passage 21 heavyweight bout, Fitial was arrested for criminal mischief and breaking and entering in connection with a residence in Chinatown on Saturday morning.

Police also said that Fitial, 34, was a suspect in a disturbance at GIG discotheque in Garapan.

“I want to offer my sincerest apology to everybody I came across that night, after the fight,” Fitial said.

“I really want to say I’m sorry. Forgive me for what I have done, I understand that what I have done was bad, and I will face whatever comes.”

He also assured his fans, followers, and the rest of the CNMI community that this kind of incident would not be repeated by him and that he would change.

According to Fitial, he was happy at the time and drank too much.

When asked if he hit anyone at GIG, Fitial said: “I did not know anything. I was blanked out.”

He added, “Again, I apologize to all my sponsors, to my colleagues, and to whoever knows me, I’m really sorry for what I have done.”

He also apologized to his family, to the residents of the Chinatown house he entered and to everybody who supported him, including Cuki Alvarez and the MMA community.