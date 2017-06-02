Governor: Workers’ safety remains priority

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres said the safety of workers remains a priority of his administration as he also recognized the U.S. Department of Labor’s efforts to ensure occupational safety by imposing fines and corrective actions in the CNMI.

The governor issued a statement on Wednesday in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s announcement that three contractors in Saipan face $193,750 in proposed penalties after OSHA investigators found that the companies exposed workers to numerous workplace hazards at the casino construction site in Garapan.

OSHA said the three Saipan casino contractors are facing penalties for exposing foreign workers toa hazardous working environment while employed as construction workers for the casino project in Garapan.

These contractors are MCC International Saipan Ltd. Co, Gold Mantis Construction Decoration, Saipan LLC, and Beilida New Materials System Engineering Co.

In his statement, the governor said: “We remain steadfast in monitoring the progress of the facilities and OSHA compliance, the abatement of all violations and the well-being of all employees and their adherence to federal and local laws.”

“Workplace safety is a critical component for a growing U.S. economy to reach its full potential,” Barbara Goto, OSHA’s regional administrator in San Francisco said in a statement. “This case serves as a reminder for companies large and small to be mindful of workplace hazards and do what is necessary and required to protect those on the front lines of growth.”

OSHA said MCC International Saipan Ltd. Co., the prime contractor for the casino project, was cited with 10 violations and $81,484 in proposed penalties. Investigators found workers exposed to uncovered holes and additional hazardous areas around crane operations. In addition, the company failed to notify OSHA of a work-related amputation, and did not report other worker injuries as required.

OSHA officials also cited MCC’s subcontractor Nanjing BeiLiDa New Materials System Engineering Co., with $81,483 in proposed penalties for 10 violations, including unsecured compressed gas cylinders, damaged snap hooks on fall protection lanyards, and multiple scaffolding-related hazards.

OSHA said Gold Mantis Construction Decoration, Saipan LLC, also a subcontractor for MCC, was cited with four safety violations carrying $30,783 in proposed penalties for failure to enforce the use of eye and face protection, for unguarded machinery and for the use of a fiber sling with frayed fibers to lift large steel beams.

To view the citations, go to https://www.dol.gov/sites/default/files/documents/newsroom/releases/OSHA20170745.pdf

OSHA said the three contractors have 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.