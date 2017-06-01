Saipan casino contractors face penalties following OSHA investigation

(OSHA) — Three contractors in Saipan face $193,750 in proposed penalties after investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that the companies exposed workers to numerous workplace hazards at the Imperial Pacific Resort Casino under development in Garapan.

OSHA officials issued safety and health citations for hazards related to inadequate fall protection, unsecured scaffolding, unprotected crane operation areas, unguarded machines, and failure to notify OSHA about a work-related amputation.

“Workplace safety is a critical component for a growing U.S. economy to reach its full potential,” said Barbara Goto, OSHA’s regional administrator in San Francisco. “This case serves as a good reminder for companies large and small to be mindful of workplace hazards and to do what it is necessary and required to protect those on the front lines of growth.”

MCC International Saipan Ltd. Co., the prime contractor for the Imperial Pacific casino project, was cited with 10 violations and $81,484 in proposed penalties. Investigators found workers exposed to uncovered holes and additional hazardous areas around crane operations. In addition, the company failed to notify OSHA of a work-related amputation, and did not report other workers’ injuries as required.

OSHA officials also cited MCC’s subcontractor Nanjing BeiLiDa New Materials System Engineering Co., with $81,483 in proposed penalties for 10 violations, including unsecured compressed gas cylinders, damaged snap hooks on fall protection lanyards, and multiple scaffolding-related hazards.

Gold Mantis Construction Decoration, Saipan LLC, also a subcontractor for MCC, was cited with four safety violations carrying $30,783 in proposed penalties for failure to enforce the use of eye and face protection, for unguarded machinery and for the use of a fiber sling with frayed fibers to lift large steel beams.

To view the citations, go to https://www.dol.gov/sites/default/files/documents/newsroom/releases/OSHA20170745.pdf

The three contractors have 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

