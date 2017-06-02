Zoning Board member wants no new business permits issued on Managaha

THERE should be no other business permits issued on Managaha, according to one of the proposed text amendments presented by Zoning Board member Mariano Taitano during a meeting last week.

The island, he said, is a public resort. “I would hate to see new businesses coming in and depriving locals [of the opportunity] to enjoy the island.” Managaha, he added, is considered sacred by the Refaluwasch because it’s where their Chief Aghurubw is buried.

Zoning Board legal counsel Kate Fuller said Article 2 of the Saipan Zoning Law of 2013 states, “No development shall commence on Saipan, Bird Island, Forbidden Island or Managaha Island without a zoning permit except as specifically provided herein.”

She said Article 2 doesn’t indicate whether the Zoning Board has authority to zone Managaha.

“I suppose we do have authority to zone, technically, but I think there are other laws that govern the use of Managaha, and I want to make sure [so]…we [should] look at the other laws,” Fuller said.

The uses allowed at a public resort include single family dwellings, accessory buildings, restaurants, assembly halls and cemeteries, she said.

Hotels are not allowed, but amusements, parks and communication towers are allowed with conditions, she added.

Tasi Tours is currently the sole concessioner on Managaha.

Zoning Board member Joel Camacho said they should get a clarification from the Department of Lands and Natural Resources and the Department of Public Lands about the Zoning Board’s jurisdiction on Managaha.





At the meeting, Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro also presented various amendments to the zoning map that will convert village commercial zones into mixed commercial zones.

She noted that the area from Isa Drive to Capital Hill is “very sensitive” and could be zoned as village commercial.

“That area is the only aquifer on Saipan where there’s no salt water,” she added.

Other proposed amendments from the zoning office staff include zoning Dandan Road and airport areas as village commercial; Afetna Road to Koblerville as mixed commercial; and the areas at the back of the airport as an industrial zone.

With the upcoming road development project from Kingfisher to Bird Island, Zoning Board Chairman Diego Blanco said there will be lots of development opportunities in the area.

Blanco said Marpi remains underdeveloped, adding that the government could collect more revenue if development projects were allowed in the area.

“I want the zoning staff and the planner to look into the possibility of rezoning Marpi into a tourist resort,” he said.

Some of the areas there are privately owned through the land-exchange program of the CNMI government.

Fuller said Blanco’s proposed amendment is “legitimate” because there may be other uses that can be allowed in Marpi.