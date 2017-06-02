Aging Office asks businesses to give discounts to senior citizens

THE Office on Aging has been issuing discount cards to senior citizens since 2000 in the CNMI, but not all businesses provide discounts to the manamko’, Office on Aging Director Walter Manglona said.

“A majority of them feel that their prices are already low,” he said. “But what we try to point out to them is that every little bit counts.”

Manglona said businesses, for example, can provide discounts on essential household items or food.

They might also offer the discounts just a week, he added.

He encouraged senior citizens to avail themselves of the discount card from the Office on Aging.

Applicants only need to fill out a form and present an identification card.

It does not matter if the elder is an active congregant at the Office on Aging or not, as long as he or she is a resident of the CNMI, Manglona said as he encourages businesses to participate in the program.

Participating businesses are giving the manamko’ 5 to 20 percent discounts on their products and services.