Governor: Workers’ safety remains priority

     

     

     

     

     

    Thursday, June 1, 2017-1:55:11P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Rebar falls on van parked near casino construction site

01 Jun 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

REBAR loaded on a construction crane fell on a parked van owned by ABC Store which is near the Saipan casino construction site in Garapan.

The accident happened on May 22, 2017 and caused extensive damage to the Nissan van. It also resulted in a power outage in the area.

According to the Department of Public Safety, no one was in the van at the time of the accident, and no one was injured, but a damaged-property complaint was filed with the police.

