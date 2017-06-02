CNMI DOL monitors living conditions of foreign workers

THE administration said the CNMI Department of Labor has been visiting the over 20 foreign workers now temporarily housed at a Garapan apartment to check on their living conditions.

These workers were earlier provided shelter at the Manamko’ Center after they sought the CNMI government’s help, saying their employers — Gold Mantis, MCC and cmcmacau.com — owed them back wages.

On Thursday last week, they staged a protest at the Saipan construction site and Variety learned that they will hold another protest today, Thursday





They said they had not heard from their employers.

According to the administration, CNMI DOL is working closely with U.S. DOL to address the workers concerns about their unpaid wages.

CNMI DOL and U.S. DOL are also working closely to take corrective actions, facilitate medical care for the workers, and enforce employer accountability.

“The administration continues to strengthen enforcement efforts going forward to prevent situations such as this from occurring again and assures the public that measures are being put into place to find resolution to this issue.”

The workers said all they want is to get their salaries so they can return home to China.