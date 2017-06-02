Johnalyn Salinas charged with burglary and theft

A 34-year-old woman was arrested for breaking into a Navy Hill apartment after security camera footage allowed her to be identified as a suspect.

Johnalyn Salinas was charged with burglary and theft and her bail was set at $20,000 by Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio.

Salinas appeared in court on Wednesday represented by Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit. Assistant Attorney General Teri Tenorio is the prosecutor.

Salinas’s preliminary hearing was set for June 8 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 220A.

Police said that on May 22, 2017, at 4:46 p.m., they responded to a reported theft incident at the Blue Hill Apartments on Navy Hill.

The victims said some of their personal belongings were missing.

Police reviewed the security camera footage and identified Salinas.

On May 28, 2017, police interviewed Laraad Ramangmou who said that she and Salinas went to the Blue Hill Apartments and stole several items from the victims’ rooms. These included an adapter, a bag, a guitar, shoes, lipstick, a speaker “and other stuff.”

Court documents did not mention if Ramangmou was also arrested.