Crispin Castro’s sentencing hearing to resume on July 6

SUPERIOR Court Presiding Judge Robert Naraja said the sentencing hearing for a man who “caused havoc” on Pagan early last year will resume on July 6, 2017, Thursday, at 1:30 p.m.

Crispin Fitipol Castro pled guilty to reckless burning and criminal mischief, Having set helicopter fuel tanks on fire, shot up a radio communication system, broken into then-Northern Islands Mayor Jerome Aldan’s house with a sledgehammer, and damaged the mayor’s vehicle.

Castro said he committed the crimes because the government “ignored” him and his fellow Pagan residents.

The court accepted his letter which he said explains what happened on Pagan.

Castro appeared in the custody of the Department of Corrections, and was represented by Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark who asked the court to sentence his client to time already served. Castro has been in jail for over 330 days.

Appearing for the government was Michelle Harris, the chief prosecutor of the Attorney General’s Office. She recommended a two-year sentence for Castro, saying that the circumstances of the case showed deliberate action on his part.

She said there are proper ways to get the government’s attention that do not involve deliberate criminal acts.

In his letter to the court, a copy of which was obtained by Variety, Castro said he and his family have been requesting legal documents from the CNMI government regarding their land on Pagan.

He said when Jerome Aldan became mayor of the Northern Islands in 2014, he was hired as head of fisheries on Pagan.

He said he later witnessed “a series of events that showed just how corrupt government officials are and how they neglect them (the residents of Pagan) by using government funds for self-interest and putting their needs before theirs.”

Castro said this series of events led him to lose faith and totally distrust some government agencies and their officials.

He alleged, among other things, that the then-mayor’s staffers were provided with gasoline for small boats but instead used it to fuel ATVs so they could hunt cows and pigs to bring back to Saipan.

He said the ice used to freeze the meat was purchased with government funds.

In Aug. 2015, Castro said Typhoon Soudelor ravaged Pagan, destroying or damaging all the breadfruit trees on the island, leaving them to rely solely on rice to go with their meals.

Castro said he requested that rice be brought in, but what was provided to them was not enough.

Castro also alleged that then-Mayor Jerome Aldan took four coconut crabs from him in exchange for construction materials to build his house on Pagan. He further alleged that the then-mayor used government funds to build his house on Pagan.

In March 2016, Castro said he made another request for rice. On April 8, 2016 he called the Office of the Public Auditor on the radio to complain that the people on Pagan and Alamagan needed rice.

“When the OPA neglected to assist us, I radioed Homeland Security to set up a conference with the AG’s office regarding the request for rice.”

But according to Castro, the AG’s office never showed up for the radio conference.

Castro said on April 14, 2016, the government was still giving excuses, and he felt neglected so decided to take matters into his own hands.

Castro called his action an act of desperation because of the government’s failure to respond to his request.